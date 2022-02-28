STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ukraine crisis: Congress spokesperson alleges Indian embassy of not taking calls from stranded students

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera claimed that the Indian nationals who were advised to reach the Poland border by the embassy were met with unanswered calls after reaching the border.

Published: 28th February 2022 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Congress on Monday alleged that the Indian embassy was not taking calls from students stranded amid the war in Ukraine.

Talking to reporters at party headquarters here, spokesperson Pawan Khera said 1,173 people from Uttar Pradesh are stuck in Ukraine amid a Russian military offensive.

The Indian embassy told the people in Ukraine to go to the Poland border from where arrangements were being made for them to return home. When people reached the border, the phones in the embassy were not picked up, Khera claimed.

"The government which does not care about its children and citizens is dreaming of becoming a 'world guru', he added.

"Thousands of Indians are stranded in Ukraine, out of which 1,173 people are from Uttar Pradesh only," he said.

Khera further accused the BJP of sowing seeds of hatred in the minds of the youth and diverting people's attention from real issues concerning them and the country.

The BJP rakes up past incidents to divert people's attention and create hatred and at times, lures people by making false promises of a glorious future, Khera said.

However, no one can fool the people on the same issues, again and again, he said, adding that everybody knows that fuel prices will again increase after the assembly elections are over.

"The PM has indicated this on Sunday in UP when he said that we don't have oil wells," he said.

Slamming the Uttar Pradesh government, Khera said people will never forget the death of children in a Gorakhpur hospital due to shortage of oxygen supply, the floating bodies in the Ganga river during the second Covid wave, hardships faced by migrant labourers returning home due to Covid lockdown and the lathi-charge on women students protesting against inaction in an alleged molestation case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pawan Khera Indian embassy Ukraine war Indians stranded in Ukraine
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp