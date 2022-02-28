STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ukraine-Russia war: Air India's fifth evacuation flight lands in Delhi with 249 Indians

India began the evacuation of its citizens from Romania and Hungary, neighbouring countries of Ukraine, from Saturday onwards.

Published: 28th February 2022 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

An Air India flight leaving with students from Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine on Tuesday. ( Photo | EPS)

An Air India flight leaving with stranded students in Ukraine on Tuesday. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Air India's fifth evacuation flight came from the Romanian capital Bucharest to Delhi on Monday morning with 249 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine amid the Russian military offensive, officials said.

Tata Group-owned Air India has evacuated a total of 1,156 Indian nationals in five evacuation flights till now.

Officials said one more evacuation flight is expected to land in Delhi on Monday.

