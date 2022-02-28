UP polls: Choose between Modi's Mission Ganga and Akhilesh's Operation Danga, says Shivraj

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is on a tour of poll-bound UP, on Monday became nostalgic while addressing a rally in Jaunpur district on Monday.

Addressing the rallies in Jafrabad and Mungrabadshahpur assembly segments of Jaunpur district, the CM said he had a special connection with Jaunpur owing to his jail stay in the East UP district during the 1990-91 Ram Temple Movement. He later also addressed a rally in the Jakhania-SC seat of Ghazipur district.

“I have a special connection with Jaunpur, as I spent eight days at the jail here during the 1990-91 Ram Temple movement. I was just an MLA from MP’s Budhni seat at that time and just like other Ayodhya-bound Ram Bhakts, I entered UP through Hanumana in MP’s Rewa district. But our passage to Ayodhya was cut short in East UP, as I was arrested and spent the next eight days in Jaunpur jail,” Chouhan recounted at a rally in Jaunpur district.

Raising the issue of successful evacuation of Indians, particularly students from Ukraine by the Narendra Modi-led central government under the Mission Ganga umbrella, the MP CM said “When the Russian forces entered Ukraine and the Indians were subsequently in trouble there, the PM decided to evacuate every Indian safely and speedily. The PM Modi stood with the nation’s people in Ukraine and evacuated them through Mission Ganga, while the SP chief during his stint in power in UP, ran the Operation Danga in UP,” Chouhan said.

Claiming that an awesome BJP wave was sweeping the politically crucial state, Chouhan said, on the day of UP polls results, while the BJP will retain power with bumper seats, the SP’s cycle will get punctured.

The MP CM is on an extensive tour of UP, right since successfully defeating the COVID-19 infection recently. After Avadh and Central UP regions, Chouhan addressed a series of poll rallies in parts of East UP, including Mau, Ballia, and Kushinagar districts on Sunday.

After the festival of Mahashivaratri on Tuesday, the MP CM (who had also campaigned for BJP candidates in Goa and Uttarakhand also) is likely to be in PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Wednesday.