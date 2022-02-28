STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP polls: former minister, 17 others booked for assaulting SP polling agent 

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh, alias Raja Bhaiya, and 17 others were booked on the charges of assaulting a polling agent of the Samajwadi Party.

Published: 28th February 2022 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya.(File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PRATAPGARH: A case has been registered against an Independent candidate and former Uttar Pradesh minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh, alias Raja Bhaiya, and 17 others on the charges of assaulting a polling agent of the Samajwadi Party, a police officer said on Monday.

The case was registered at Kunda police station under various sections of the IPC and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Superintendent of Police Satpal Antil said, "On the voting day (on February 27), Rakesh Kumar Pasi, a polling agent of Samajwadi Party candidate Gulshan Yadav...complained that Tinku Singh, a polling agent of the Jansatta Dal Loktantrik, phoned him and told him to leave the booth (in Raiyyapur), otherwise booth capturing could not be done." Thereafter, Jansatta Dal Loktantrik leader Raghuraj Pratap Singh, Subhash Singh and Gopal Kesarwani reached the polling booth along with their supporters and took away Pasi in a vehicle and beat him up, the police officer said.

Pasi suffered injuries in his head.

Acting on a complaint, the police registered the case against 18 people, including Raghuraj Pratap Singh, and the matter is being probed, the officer said.

Raghuraj Pratap Singh contested as an Independent from the Kunda assembly constituency which voted in the fifth phase on Sunday.

