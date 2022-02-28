STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand goverment shares list of 226 people stuck in Ukraine with Centre

Demonstrators protest in support of Ukraine, in Times Square New York, on February 24, 2022. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has shared a list of 226 people with the center who are stranded in war torn Ukraine. 

The state government officials said that the list has been shared with the ministry of external affairs to being them back. 

"We have shared a list of people who are stuck in Ukraine. Union ministry of external affairs is already in touch with us and soon everyone will be brought back safe to tehri homes, " said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. 

Meanwhile, four students have returned to their homes in an Air India flight along with 215 others from different parts of India. 

Maximum number of people from Uttarakhand are from Dehradun (55) district followed by Haridwar (41) and Udham Singh Nagar (38), Nainital (24), Pauri (21), Tehri (17), Uttarkashi (7), Champawat (5), Rudraprayag (7), Chamoli (4), Pithoragarh (3) and Almora (1) along with five others. 

Ramesh Kuwar, a medical student from Dehradun said, "Around 300 Indian students including 15 from Uttarakhand bare in Laviv University. We are safe for now but there is constant fear of life lingering over our heads."

Earlier this week, intensifying the efforts, Uttarakhand goverment nominated two senior police officials of the state as nodal officers for Ukraine situation. 

As situation on Russia-Ukraine borders worsens, families of Indian students from Uttarakhand studying in Ukraine have urged the goverment to ensure secure return on their wards.

