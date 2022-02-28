We are helping Indians evacuate though situation very difficult: Ukrainian envoy 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Ukrainian authorities are trying to assist in the evacuation of stranded Indian nationals, notwithstanding "very difficult and complex" ground situation, the country's envoy said on Monday.

Ambassador Igor Polikha said he himself reached out to Ukrainian security forces requesting them to assist the stranded Indians.

"The situation is very difficult and complex. My resources are limited. We are victims of an aggression.

Still, we are trying to help people including those from other countries," he said at a media briefing.

Polikha said the situation in the Ukraine-Poland border crossing is challenging as lakhs of people, including diplomats, foreigners and Ukrainian citizens, are queuing up to exit Ukraine.

"In case of Indian nationals, we are even trying to use our personal contacts to help them.

But, you have to understand the ground realities. We are in a war," he said.

Asked whether he can assure the safety of Indian students, Polikha said only Russian President Vladimir Putin can give that assurance.

"I don't know what will happen there after three hours.

We are trying to be helpful to everyone," he said.

According to Indian officials last week, there were around 16,000 Indian nationals in Ukraine.

Following a Russian military offensive, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Sunday that over 2,000 Indian nationals were evacuated in the last few days.