STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal CM Mamata offers unconditional support to Modi on Ukraine 

In a letter to the prime minister, Banerjee iterated that the country stands united with regard to the evacuation of the stranded Indians in Ukraine.

Published: 28th February 2022 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Modi and Mamata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday offered unconditional support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Ukraine issue and urged him to consider convening an all-party meeting for a national resolve to emerge from the crisis in sync with the country's long-standing stand for international peace and non-aggression.

In a letter to the prime minister, Banerjee iterated that the country stands united with regard to the evacuation of the stranded Indians in Ukraine and especially in giving a "quick hand to our students there in distress".

"I would request you to accept my unconditional support during the ongoing international crisis and to consider whether you will like to have an all party meeting now for consolidating our national resolve to come out of the crisis with our head held high," the letter said.

Being the largest democracy in the world, India must take lead to offer a peaceful solution to the world, and we must offer it undaunted and unhesitant, Banerjee said.

"...In times of grave international crisis, we keep aside our domestic disagreements to stand united as a nation. We do this to make sure that our dignity as a nation is unchallenged and unviolated.

We do this to ensure that the principles on which we conduct our foreign affairs continue to be stable in the global arena," the letter said.

Banerjee, who is the TMC supremo, said as a senior chief minister and as leader of a national political party "I reiterate our adherence to this long-standing norm of our polity during the current international crisis of the Ukraine War".

Banerjee said concerns had been expressed on "our general stand on the war though.

" Since Independence India has been known for her commitment to international peace and non-aggression and rejection of trans-border invasion and interference.

"I am sure that in steering our diplomatic affairs during the current crisis you will lead us on the basis of those abiding principles," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee PM Modi Evacuation of Indians from Ukraine
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp