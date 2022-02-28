Will serve Kashi till last breath: PM Modi

By Express News Service

VARANASI: Galvanising the BJP workers to put their might and win eastern Uttar Pradesh for the saffron brigade in the two final phases of the UP Assembly polls, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated his conviction to “serve the people of Kashi (Varanasi) till his last breath”. This has cleared all doubts regarding Modi contesting the next Lok Sabha polls from Varanasi.

Addressing the ‘Booth Vijay Sammelan’ of BJP workers from 13 districts of eastern UP in Varanasi, the PM fired a fresh salvo at the opposition, stating that during the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, some people (Opposition) had “publicly prayed for his (Modi) death”. The PM was apparently referring to a swipe by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

“Some people in politics had stooped so low that they were publicly praying for my death. I was content to see that even they have realised how much affection do the people of Kashi shower on me. This means that till death, neither will I leave Kashi nor will Kashi and its people leave me. I will be the most fortunate if I die while serving Kashi. I will be luckiest if I die serving the devotees of Baba Bholenath,” he said.