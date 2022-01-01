STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

1987-batch IAS officer Amir Subhani is Bihar's first chief secretary from minority group

Chief minister Nitish Kumar appointed 1987-batch IAS officer Amir Sabhani as the chief secretary of Bihar. He will replace Tripurari Sharan, whose term came to an end on Friday.

Published: 01st January 2022 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar's new chief secretary Amir Subhani

Bihar's new chief secretary Amir Subhani (File photo| ANI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  Chief minister Nitish Kumar appointed 1987-batch IAS officer Amir Subhani as the chief secretary of Bihar. He will replace Tripurari Sharan, whose term came to an end on Friday. Subhani was the topper of his batch. He is Bihar's first chief secretary belonging to the minority community. Considered close to CM Nitish, Subahni's appointment has not gone down well in the BJP circles.

A BJP leader, who did not wish to be named, said the CM has shown his 'love' for the minority community by appointing Subhani chief secretary, highest post in the state's bureaucracy. "Though Nitish wanted Subhani as chief secretary earlier,  he could not do it because of 'pressure' and 'objections'," said the BJP leader said.

However, he admitted that Subhani, a native of Siwan district, is known as an honest and upright officer. "On many occasions, he has shown his acumen and proved as face saver for the government," he added.

Subhani's batch-mate Atul Prasad has been made development commissioner, the post held earlier by Subhani. Prasad was earlier posted as additional chief secretary of social welfare department. Talking to media, the new chief secretary said, "Bihar is progressing by meeting many challenges."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amir Subhani IAS officer Nitish Kumar Bihar chief secretary
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp