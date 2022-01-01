1987-batch IAS officer Amir Subhani is Bihar's first chief secretary from minority group

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Chief minister Nitish Kumar appointed 1987-batch IAS officer Amir Subhani as the chief secretary of Bihar. He will replace Tripurari Sharan, whose term came to an end on Friday. Subhani was the topper of his batch. He is Bihar's first chief secretary belonging to the minority community. Considered close to CM Nitish, Subahni's appointment has not gone down well in the BJP circles.

A BJP leader, who did not wish to be named, said the CM has shown his 'love' for the minority community by appointing Subhani chief secretary, highest post in the state's bureaucracy. "Though Nitish wanted Subhani as chief secretary earlier, he could not do it because of 'pressure' and 'objections'," said the BJP leader said.

However, he admitted that Subhani, a native of Siwan district, is known as an honest and upright officer. "On many occasions, he has shown his acumen and proved as face saver for the government," he added.

Subhani's batch-mate Atul Prasad has been made development commissioner, the post held earlier by Subhani. Prasad was earlier posted as additional chief secretary of social welfare department. Talking to media, the new chief secretary said, "Bihar is progressing by meeting many challenges."