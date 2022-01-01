STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Eminent citizens including former service chiefs and diplomats slam hate speeches in Haridwar, Delhi

The letter writers called upon the 'government, Parliament and Supreme Court to act with urgency to protect the integrity and security' of the country.

Published: 01st January 2022 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

hate speech

Representational image

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 200 citizens including five former services chiefs, social activist, ambassadors and bureaucrats have written an open letter to President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi, expressing concern over recent events in Haridwar, Delhi and elsewhere, where calls for "genocide of Indian Muslims" were made and other minorities were targeted. 

The letter writers called upon the "Government, Parliament and Supreme Court to act with urgency to protect the integrity and security" of the country. "We are perturbed by the content of speeches made during a religious conclave called a Dharma Sansad, of Hindu sadhus and other leaders, held at Haridwar. There were repeated calls for establishing a Hindu state and, if required, picking up weapons and killing India’s Muslims in the name of protecting Hinduism," the open letter stated.

Signatories of the letter include former Navy chiefs - Admirals Laxminarayan Ramdas, Vishnu Bhagwat, Arun Prakash, RK Dhowan - and former IAF Chief SP Tyagi. "We cannot allow such incitement to violence together with public expressions of hate, which not only constitute serious breaches of internal security, but which could also tear apart the social fabric of our nation," added the statement. 

"The Constitution provides for free practice of religion across faiths. We deplore such polarisation in the name of religion," he said. Urging political leaders to condemn these acts, they said politicians should refrain from using religion in politics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hate speech SP Tyagi Laxminarayan Ramdas Vishnu Bhagwat RK Dhowan
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp