Father-son duo from Tripura shot at by police in Mizoram

Published: 01st January 2022 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

Gun Firing

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

AGARTALA: A 40-year-old man and his teenager son, both residents of North Tripura district, were shot at by the Mizoram Police when they had entered the neighbouring state for jhum cultivation, a senior officer said on Saturday.

According to district Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty, Ramuhai Reang and his 14-year-old son Rathindra, along with other locals of Kanchanpur subdivision, often visited the neighbouring state for farming.

On Friday afternoon, however, the Mizoram Police opened fire at the father-son duo "for reasons still unclear", following which the two sustained bullet injuries, the SP said.

He further noted that the Mizoram Police has claimed the two entered their state with drugs.

Ramuhai managed to escape and re-enter Tripura, but his son was taken into custody by the Mizoram Police, Chakraborty explained.

"We have come to know that the boy underwent an operation at an Aizawl hospital. His condition is stable," the SP stated.

Ramuhai is undergoing treatment at Dharmanagar Hospital in the district.

A case has been registered at Vangmun police station and a probe is underway, the SP said, adding that additional forces have been mobilised along the interstate border, where the situation is tense but under control.

