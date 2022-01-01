Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj denied bail for praising Godse, finds support from right-wing group

Ejaz Kaiser and Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

RAIPUR/CHANDIGARH: A court in Raipur on Friday rejected the bail petition filed by lawyers of Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj, who will be in judicial custody till January 13. He found some support nonetheless, with a Hindu group in Gurugram taking out a march demanding his release.

Kalicharan was arrested for making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and praising his assassin Nathuram Godse at a Dharam Sansad in Raipur on December 26.

The bail application was moved before the court of judicial magistrate first class, where Judge Chetna Thakur remanded him to judicial custody for two weeks. Further hearing of his case would be held in the sessions court owing to the sedition charge the accused is facing.

In Gurugram, a right wing Hindu group led by its leader Kulbhushan Bhardwaj demanded Kalcharan be released and shouted slogans saying "Godse amar rahe (long live Godse)".

Members of the group gathered opposite the residence of the Deputy Commissioner and marched towards the Mini Secretariat raising slogans, "Sadhu-aanto ka apman nahi sahega Hindustan (seers should not be insulted)."

After reaching the Mini Secretariat, they submitted a memorandum demanding Kalicharan's release and arrest of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi for making derogatory remarks against the police. They also said any policeman arresting Owaisi will be rewarded Rs 22 lakh.

"He had insulted police officials recently at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh. He had said the police should remember that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not always be there (to protect them)," said Bhardwaj.