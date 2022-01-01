STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jaish terrorist killed in Anantnag gunbattle identified as last surviving Pulwama attacker

Three militants and a soldier were killed in a nightlong encounter on December 30, 2021, in the Dooru area of Anantnag.

Published: 01st January 2022 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Soliders stand guard on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at Awantipora in Pulwama District on Thursday.

For representational purpose only

By IANS

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Saturday that one of the terrorists killed in the Anantnag encounter on December 30 last year was likely to be the last surviving militant involved in the Lethpora terror attack of 2019.

The police quoted Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone, in its tweet saying, "The picture of one of the killed #Millitants in #AnantnagEncounter on Dec-30th matches with JeM top commander Samir Dar, who was the last surviving militant involved in Lethpora #Pulwama #militant Attack. We are going for DNA sample matching: IGP Kashmir."

A total of 40 CRPF troopers were killed in a fidayeen attack on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in the Lethpora area of Pulwama district on February 15, 2019.

