STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

J&K: One terrorist killed in encounter in Kupwara's Jumagund area

A total of 171 terrorists were killed in the year 2021 of which 19 were Pakistani terrorists.

Published: 01st January 2022 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Army jawans stand guard during an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

KUPWARA: An unidentified terrorist has been neutralised in an encounter with the security forces in the Jumagund area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police informed on Saturday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police in a tweet said, "One unidentified terrorist killed in an encounter at Jumagund area of Kupwara. Army and Police are on the job. Further details shall follow."

Further details are awaited.

A total of 171 terrorists were killed in the year 2021 of which 19 were Pakistani terrorists, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that all those who were involved in the Zewan terror attack, in which three police personnel were killed and 11 injured on December 13, have been neutralized.

"An encounter broke out last night at the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar as we got info that three terrorists involved in the Zewan terror attack are hiding. Security forces cordoned the area, during the initial firing three Police and two CRPF personnel got injured. All injured personnel are stable," he said.(ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir J&K Pakistani terrorist
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp