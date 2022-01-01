STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh tests positive for Covid-19

Nagesh also requested all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested at the earliest.

Karnataka Primary Education Minister BC Nagesh

Karnataka Primary Education Minister BC Nagesh (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh on Saturday informed that he has tested positive for Covid and has "mild symptoms".

Nagesh also requested all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested at the earliest.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister said, "I've tested positive for Covid-19 today with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest." 

