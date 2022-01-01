STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Landslide in Haryana's Bhiwani, four dead, several injured

No official reason has been given by the authorities so far for the landslide.

Published: 01st January 2022 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal

Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal (Photo | ANI)

By Online Desk

At least four people were killed when half a dozen dumper trucks and some machines were buried in a landslide at Dadam mining zone of Haryana's Bhiwani district on Saturday, police said.

They said around half a dozen dumper trucks and some machines were buried under debris when the landslide took place in Tosham block.

"At least two people have died in the incident," said Inspector Sukhbir of the Tosham Police Station over the phone.

Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal who reached the spot said, "Some people have died. I cannot provide the exact figures as of now. A team of doctors has arrived. We will try to save as many people as possible." 

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted, "Saddened by the unfortunate landslide accident in Dadam mining zone at Bhiwani. I am in constant touch with the local administration to ensure swift rescue operations and immediate assistance to the injured." 

Further details awaited.

The dead are yet to be identified, Sukhbir said, adding that rescue operations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies)

