12 dead, 20 injured in stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir

The stampede was triggered by a heavy rush of devotees who have come to pay their obeisance to mark the beginning of the New Year.

Published: 01st January 2022 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Twelve pilgrims have died and over a dozen others injured in a stampede at Jammu and Kashmir's Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

Twelve pilgrims have died and over a dozen others injured in a stampede at Jammu and Kashmir's Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. (Photo | ANI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: At least 12 pilgrims died and over a dozen have been injured in a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra in Jammu and Kashmir. The J&K government has ordered a high-level inquiry into the stampede.

Official sources said the stampede took place at around 2.45 am when a large number of devotees were in the queue to have darshan of sanctum sanctorum inside the cave shrine.

It was triggered by a massive rush of devotees, they said.

Immediately after the stampede, the rescue operation was launched and the injured were evacuated to hospitals, where they are being attended to by doctors.

“In the stampede 12 pilgrims have died and over a dozen are injured and undergoing treatment in hospitals,” officials said.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered a high-level inquiry into the stampede.

“Spoke to Hon'ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. Briefed him about the incident. A high-level inquiry has been ordered into today's stampede,” Office of Lt Governor tweeted. 

It stated that the Inquiry Committee will be headed by Principal Secretary (Home) with ADGP, Jammu and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu as members.

The ex-gratia of Rs.10 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to stampede and Rs.2 lakh to those injured.

The shrine board would also bear the cost of treatment of injured.

The Lt Governor also spoke to PM Narendra Modi and briefed him about the incident.

“Spoke to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. Briefed him about the incident. Hon'ble Prime Minister has assured all the help,” he said.

The Prime Minister also took stock of the situation.

"Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said he has spoken to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh and taken stock of the situation.

The Prime Minister's Office has announced an exgratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan.

The injured would be given Rs 50,000, it said.

The Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has set up Helpline nos -- 01991-234804 and 01991-234053

