PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut

Published: 01st January 2022 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will lay the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut. The University, being built at an expenditure of Rs 700 crore, will be established at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut.

The PMO said the upcoming university is in line with the vision of Modi to inculcate sporting culture in the country. It also stated that the government is working to establish world class sporting infrastructure in all parts of the country.

"The establishment of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University at Meerut will be a major step towards fulfilling this vision," added the PMO. The university, with modern and state-of-the-art infrastructure, will have the capacity to train a total of  1,080 sportspersons. 

