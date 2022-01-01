STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Dr Pradeep Vyas called upon the officials "not to be lulled" by the narratives that the third Covid / Omicron wave is mild and not fatal.

Published: 01st January 2022 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti

By IANS

MUMBAI: In a New Year shocker, the Maharashtra government has warned of the possibility of 80 lakh Covid-19 cases and 80,000 deaths as the third wave has apparently set in the state.

"Number of Covid infections in the third wave is going to be very huge," said Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Dr Pradeep Vyas in a missive to all top government and health officials late on Friday.

"If there are 80 lakh Covid cases in third wave..., even if 1 per cent case fatality is presumed, we can land up with 80,000 deaths," said Dr Vyas in the grim communication.

He called upon the officials "not to be lulled" by the narratives that the third Covid / Omicron wave is mild and not fatal.

"It is equally fatal for those who are not vaccinated and have comorbidities. So please improve vaccination coverage and save lives," appealed Dr Vyas.

ALSO READ | If COVID-19 cases keep rising there will be strict restrictions: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Cracking the whip, he asked officials "not to be complacent" based on media reports suggesting that the Omicron variant is mild and said: "We need to think rationally and scientifically".

Dr Vyas pointed out that genomic sequencing results show that we still have the Delta variant in more than 70 per cent of cases and the figures vary from district to district.

Referring to the US, Europe and South Africa where the hospitalisation rate is lesser compared with the rapid increase in the Covid cases, Dr Vyas said medical opinion is divided on whether this is owing to the inherent nature of Omicron or due to the vaccination which was not available in the first and second waves.

"There are studies to show that Covid disease even in the present wave has been severe in unvaccinated persons... who are at as much risk (or rather more) as in the second wave (last year)," Dr Vyas cautioned.

The letter has been sent to all Divisional Commissioners, District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and CEOs of Zilla Parishads.

WATCH | 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra covid cases Maharashtra Omicron cases COVID third wave
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp