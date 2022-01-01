Vinay Kumar Tripathi appointed as new chairman of Railway Board

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Railways appointed Vinay Kumar Tripathi as new chairman-cum-CEO of Railway Board with immediate effect after obtaining approval from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Friday.

Vinay Kumar Tripathi, prior to be appointed as new chairman of railway board was working as General Manager of North Eastern Railway in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has not only approved the appointment of Tripathi for six month from Janaury 1 but also further granted extension of his tenure till 31 December in 2022.

As per details shared with The New Indian Express by the ministry, Tripathi is an electrical engineering graduate from IIT-Roorkee and a 1998-batch officer of Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE).

His first posting was as an Assistant Electrical Engineer on Northern Railway. In his distinguished carrier, Tripathi has successfully discharged the duties of important post of Electrical Department on Northern, Central and Western Railway as well as held key posts of Divisional Railway Manager in North Central Railway at Allahabad, Chief Electrical Locomotive Engineer, Additional General Manager of Western Railway and Additional Member/Traction in Railway Board.

He has attended higher Management training programmes in Switzerland & USA. Tripathi had played a key role in commissioning of state-of-art three-phase locomotives and their indigenization, which are now the work horse of Indian Railways. Tripathi holds wide experience in railway management and administrations.