STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee vows to strengthen federal structure on TMC's foundation day

Mamata Banerjee congratulated TMC workers on her party's foundation day and vowed to strengthen the federal structure of the country.

Published: 01st January 2022 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday congratulated TMC workers on her party's foundation day and vowed to strengthen the federal structure of the country.

Banerjee had left the Congress and formed the TMC on January 1, 1998.

"On #TMCFoundationDay, I extend my best wishes to all our workers, supporters and members of the Maa-Mati-Manush family. Our journey began on January 1st, 1998 and since then we have been committed in our efforts towards serving people and ensuring their welfare," she said on Twitter.

Banerjee, the stormy petrel of West Bengal politics, led her TMC to an emphatic victory in the 2021 assembly elections and became the CM for the third consecutive term.

"As we step into yet another year, let us promise to stay united in our fight against all injustices. Let us treat each other with kindness and respect. Let us work towards strengthening the federal structure of this nation. I thank you all for your blessings," she wrote on the microblogging site.

Born out of the womb of the Congress in 1998, the TMC, after two unsuccessful attempts in 2001 and 2006, came to power by defeating the mighty Left Front regime in 2011, riding the crest of massive public outrage against the communists.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee West Bengal TMC TMC Foundation Day
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp