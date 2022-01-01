STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will deferring Assembly polls cost BJP presidential elections?

Sources in the opposition camp say that the deferment of election means that BJP will not be that comfortable in the Presidential elections which is likely to be conducted in June-July in 2022.

Published: 01st January 2022 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 12:46 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Amid the possibility on deferring the upcoming Assembly elections due to threat of Covid's rapidly-spreading Omicron variant, the Election Commission had, recently, said that all the parties want the elections at the scheduled time, but the opposition is indicating that the BJP is pushing for elections for their benefit even amid the threat of third wave.

Sources in the opposition camp say that the deferment of election means that BJP will not be that comfortable in the Presidential elections which is likely to be conducted in June-July in 2022, as the President is indirectly elected by an electoral college consisting of the elected members of both houses of parliament and the Assemblies.

The electoral colleges comprises 776 MPs of both the houses and 4,120 MLAs of all the states and Union Territories. The electoral college has 1,098,903 votes, and a majority is 549,452 votes. As per the value of votes is considered, UP has highest number of votes, approximately 83,824 followed by Maharashtra and West Bengal.

The BJP has brute majority in the assemblies of UP, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand and any deferment will lead to the assemblies being dissolved and will put the game in the opposition camp. If it joins hands and puts up a joint candidate, the BJP will find it tough to win the election. The only way would be the division in the opposition camp which may be a difficult task.

If the opposition puts a candidate like NCP supremo Sharad Pawar who is capable of mustering support from others like the Trinamool Congress, the BJD, the TRS, the YSRCP, the CPI-M, the CPI and the other parties, then the BJP will have a tough task as it only the BJP will be having government in big states like MP, Gujarat and Karnataka.

The past NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee has to field A.P.J. Abdul Kalam to get support from non-NDA parties, while UPA candidates Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee had attracted support from many political parties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission BJP Presidential elections NDA electoral college
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp