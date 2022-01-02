STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam CM to reduce security entourage by 50 percent, PSOs of politicians to be cut drastically

Sarma had recently courted a controversy by saying that PSOs are a "Congress culture".

Published: 02nd January 2022 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday that his security entourage would be reduced by 50 per cent and the personal security officers (PSOs) of many politicians, officials and others would also be reduced by half to minimise government expenditure.

The Chief Minister said that over 4,240 PSOs are now being posted with the politicians, in-service and retired officials, businessmen, surrendered militants, tea estate owners and others.

According to Sarma, who also holds the home portfolio, of the 4,240 PSOs, 2,526 PSOs are deployed with the politicians of different parties, 854 with in-service and retired civil officials and 546 with judicial officers.

"We have formed a security review committee to examine the necessity of PSOs for different persons. We want to reduce the number of PSOs by half. Except those people holding constitutional posts, PSOs for others would be reduced drastically," the Chief Minister told the media after the New Year's first Cabinet meeting.

Noting that the Assam government has been spending around Rs 400 crore every year to provide PSOs to the politicians, officials and others, Sarma said that currently there are around 22 vehicles in his security entourage which would be reduced by seven to eight soon.

"PSOs should not be the status symbol... It will be based on the necessity of the person concerned," he said.

Sarma had recently courted a controversy by saying that PSOs are a "Congress culture".

Slamming the Chief Minister over his "the PSO system is a Congress culture" remark, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Kumar Borah and Congress' Rajya Sabha member Ripun Bora had asked the Chief Minister to surrender his huge security cover.

"Sarma groomed himself in the Congress for many, many years, built his entire political career, and then switched over to the BJP and became the CM. Now he has become allergic to the Congress culture," Bora had told a television channel.

Sarma had earlier urged BJP leaders and party functionaries to give up their PSOs.

"There is no need for PSOs. We do not have any threat to life as we have done nothing wrong," the Chief Minister had said at a function in Guwahati.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma PSOs constitutional posts Bhupen Kumar Borah
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp