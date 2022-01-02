Chhattisgarh health minster TS Singhdeo tests positive for Covid-19

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh health minister T S Singhdeo tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. “After showing the symptoms of Coronavirus infection I had gone for the test in Raipur today evening. My report has come positive. Presently I am under home isolation and taking medication as prescribed by the doctors”, the minister tweeted late Sunday evening.

He has requested all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested for Covid-19 and appealed the people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour in view of the rising cases of the Covoravirus in the state.

On Sunday there were 290 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Chhattisgarh taking the toll of active cases to 1273. The positivity rate stood at 1.81 percent.