Congress' New Year resolution for PM: 'focus on people, not PR'

Published: 02nd January 2022

Narendra modi

PM Modi. (Photo | PIB India)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sharpening its attack on the government, the Congress Saturday presented a set of New Year resolutions for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministerial colleagues, asking them to work for the welfare of 130 crore Indians and not just some.

"New Year Resolution for PM Modi: Focus on people, not PR," the Congress said on Twitter, hoping that the prime minister "realises 130 crore Indians are greater than (>>>) 1".

For Home Minister Amit Shah, the Congress said "not elections, not criminals, not his party, we hope his duties towards our nation take precedence over all. This 2022".

"Protect citizens, not criminals," read the Congress' resolution for Shah.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi set a "lifelong resolution" for his own party, "Whatever that needs to be done to uphold truth, justice and peoples' rights will be done, earlier too and always in the future."

The Congress asked Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to "aid our annadatas (farmers), not attack them".

"Annadatas satisfy the nation's need, crony capitalists satisfy their own greed; this 2022, we hope BJP chooses the right side," the main opposition party said on Twitter.

"Stop holding onions, millennials or acts of god responsible for government failures," read the Congress resolution for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Sitharaman had in August 2020 blamed the shortfall in GST collections to the Covid pandemic, which she described as "an act of god".

"Not silence, not lies, give the nation the truth about Chinese incursions," read the resolution the Congress set for Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"Since the PM has failed to show 'laal aankh' to the Chinese, here's hoping the Defence Minister will this 2022," the Congress said.

"Manage the impending third wave, unlike the last two," read the Congress resolution for Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

"And most importantly, we hope BJP focuses on saving lives, not saving face this 2022," the Congress said.

