Deployment of first regiment of S-400 to be completed next month

The Indian Air Force said the process of deployment of the missile system has begun and it will take at least six more weeks to complete the deployment.

S-400 missile system

S-400 Triumf missile system (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force is likely to complete the deployment of the first regiment of the S-400 Triumf missile systems at an airbase in Punjab by February, military officials said on Saturday.

They said the process of deployment of the missile system has begun and it will take at least six more weeks to complete the deployment.

The first regiment of the missile system is being deployed in such a way that it can cover parts of the border with China in the northern sector as well as the frontier with Pakistan.

"The transportation of various critical components of the missile systems as well as its peripheral equipment to the site of the deployment is going on," said an official.

In total, India will get five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems from Russia.

In October 2018, India had signed a USD 5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems, despite a warning from the Trump administration that going ahead with the contract may invite US sanctions.

The Biden administration has not yet clarified whether it will impose sanctions on India under the provisions of the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) for procuring the S-400 missile systems.

The CAATSA, which was brought in 2017, provides for punitive actions against any country engaged in transactions with Russian defence and intelligence sectors.

The US has already imposed sanctions on Turkey under the CAATSA for the purchase of a batch of S-400 missile defence systems from Russia.

Following the US sanctions on Turkey over the procurement of S-400 missile systems, there were apprehensions that Washington may impose similar punitive measures on India.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said last month that the S-400 missile defence deal between India and Russia has a very important meaning for the Indian defence capability and it is being implemented despite the US attempting to "undermine" the cooperation.

