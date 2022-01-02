STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four more cases of Omicron surface in Uttarakhand, tally reaches eight

Of the four new cases, three cases are from Dehradun and one from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Director General Health Tripti Bahuguna said.

Published: 02nd January 2022

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand reported four new cases of Omicron in last 24 hours taking the number of people infected with the latest variant of Covid-19 in the state so far to eight, officials said here on Saturday.

The four people earlier infected with Omicron have recovered.

One Omicron case was reported from the state on December 11 and three more on December 27.

Of the four new cases, three cases are from Dehradun and one from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Director General Health Tripti Bahuguna said.

Three of the infected persons are in their 20s and one is a 15-year-old girl.

The infected people include a 28-year-old man from Dehradun who had returned from abroad via Gurugram, a 23-year-old man who had also returned from Gurugram recently, a 15-year-old girl who had come into contact with the latter, and a 27-year-old man from Ahmedabad who had come to Rishikesh on December 21.

As the man from Ahmedabad has already returned, the Gujarat government has been informed about it, Bahuguna said.

