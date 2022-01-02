STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Goa polls: Former Sarpanch Siddesh Bhagat joins AAP

Goa Assembly Polls are scheduled to be held in 2022.

Published: 02nd January 2022 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By ANI

PANAJI: Ahead of the Assembly elections, former Sarpanch of Aquem Baixo, Siddesh Bhagat, on Sunday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national Capital as All India Vice President of AAP Youth wing and State Coordinator for the State of Goa.

"Siddesh Bhagat Panch and Former Sarpanch, VP Aquem Baixo, join AAP as All India Vice President of AAP Youth wing and State Coordinator for the State of Goa," AAP Goa said in a tweet.

Goa Assembly Polls are scheduled to be held in 2022.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), and three independents. Both GFP and MGP each have three MLAs. Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the House.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddesh Bhagat Aam Aadmi Party AAP Goa Elections Goa Elections 2022 Goa Polls Goa Polls 2022
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp