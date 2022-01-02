Gujarat reports 23 new Omicron cases; state's daily COVID tally crosses 1000-mark after June 4

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat reported 23 new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the tally of such infections in the state to 136, the health department said.

The day before the state had reported 16 such cases.

Ahmedabad city alone accounted for 11 new Omicron cases, Surat four, Vadodara, Anand and Kutch two cases each, and Kheda and Rajkot one case each.

Only 12 of these patients had recent international travel history.

As many as 65 Omicron patients have recovered in the state so far, including 11 who were discharged from hospitals on Saturday.

Ahmedabad city has reported the highest 50 Omicron cases till now, followed by Vadodara with 23, Surat 16 and Anand 13 cases.

The state on Saturday recorded 1,069 COVID-19 cases, the first time the daily addition crossed the 1000-mark since June 4 when the figure was 1,120, taking the state's tally to 8,32,801, an official said.

The death toll rose by one to touch 10,119, while the discharge of 103 persons took the recovery count to 8,18,755, leaving Gujarat with 3,297 active cases, including 11 critical patients, he said.

Of the new cases, Ahmedabad led with 559, followed by 164 in Surat, 67 in Vadodara, 61 in Rajkot, 39 each in Anand and Kheda, among other districts, the official informed.

The number of vaccine doses administered in the state stood at 8.95 crore as 1.52 lakh people got jabs during the day, a government release said.

The caseload of adjoining Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reached 10,670 after two persons were detected with the infection, leaving the Union Territory with four active cases as 10,662 people have recovered and four have succumbed, an official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,32,801, new cases 1,069, death toll 10,119, discharged 8,18,755, active cases 3,927, people tested so far - figures not released.