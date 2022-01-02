STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Lockdown not under discussion': Maharashtra Health Minister contradicts Cabinet collegue's claims

Disaster management minister Vijay Wadettiwar had said the day before that the 'stage of fresh lockdown' was nearing, but the decision will be taken by the chief minister.

Published: 02nd January 2022 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

An India policeman asks visitors to vacate the area around Gateway of India amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: The imposition of lockdown in the state was not being discussed at present, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said here on Saturday.

Maharashtra on Friday reported 8,067 new coronavirus cases, 50 per cent more than the day before.

Disaster management minister Vijay Wadettiwar had said the day before that the "stage of fresh lockdown" was nearing, but the decision will be taken by the chief minister.

"Decision of lockdown is not under discussion currently. The government will take decision about restrictions by taking into consideration the case positivity rate, hospital bed occupancy and oxygen consumption," Tope told reporters.

"If the daily (medical) oxygen requirement crosses 700 metric tons, then the state will go into lockdown automatically," he said.

Tope was here to attend a function to mark the 39th anniversary of the Mahatma Gandhi Mission educational trust.

"Currently we have imposed some restrictions on social gatherings. If it brings the virus spread under control, well and good. Otherwise we will have to impose stricter restrictions," the health minister added.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting of top officials in this regard soon, he said.

Finding out the exact figures of Omicron and Delta cases was important in the present situation, and at least one genome sequencing lab was needed in each of the administrative divisions of the state, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajesh Tope Vijay Wadettiwar Coronavirus COVID-19 Maharashtra Lockdown Omicron
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp