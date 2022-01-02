Madhya Pradesh targets to vaccinate 15 lakh teenagers on first day of COVID vaccination for 15-18 years age group

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh targets to render first dose of the Covaxin to 15 lakh teenagers on the first day of the two dose COVID vaccination starting from Monday for those aged between 15 and 18 years.

A total of 48 lakh teenagers aged between 15 and 18 years are to be vaccinated at schools across 52 districts of the state, starting from Monday.

"We've to ensure the success of the vaccination for the children at schools across the state. 18 lakh doses have already been rendered to all districts. Now it's the duty of all, spanning from district collectors to in-charge ministers to make the vaccination a success. We've rendered 25-30 lakh jabs in a single day in the past, the same is needed again to ensure speedy success of vaccination of those aged between 15 and 18 years," CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said while addressing review meeting of the COVID-19 situation in the state on Sunday.

Reviewing the preparations for controlling the third wave of COVID-19, the CM said COVID Care Centers should be set up at all blocks.

Also, process of inking agreements with private hospitals under the free of cost Mukhyamantri COVID Upchar Yojana should be accelerated to ensure that along with 31,000 government hospital beds, the state also has at least 25,000 dedicated beds at private hospitals for free of cost treatment of COVID patients.

He also directed to start district control and command centers in all districts to professionally manage treatment of patients in home isolation during the third wave.

"Most patients during this wave can be treated under home isolation. For proper management of such patients, the district control and command centers will play a pivotal role via distribution of medical kits and tele medicine/consultation. Mobile Medical Units and Rapid Response Teams too should be formed in all districts to ensure timely distribution of medical kits to home isolated patients and their prompt shifting to hospitals in cases of medical emergencies," the CM directed.

Laying stress on increasing daily testing from the present 60,000 to 62,000 to 75,000, the CM told the Crisis Management Group meeting that all fever clinics in the state should be re-started again to ensure timely detection of cases.

Meanwhile, the state reported on Sunday, a single day spike of 151 fresh cases at 0.24% daily positivity rate, which took the total active cases in the state to 608. Out of the 151 fresh cases, 80 were reported in Indore and 42 in Bhopal.

This was the second day in succession that the state reported over 100 cases in a day. Earlier on Saturday, the state had reported 124 fresh cases.

