SC shifts to virtual hearings from January 3 for two weeks

Suspending the physical and hybrid option of the hearing, the apex court decided to shift to complete virtual hearing for two weeks.

Published: 02nd January 2022 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 11:46 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Sunday decided to shift to the virtual system of hearings from January 3 for two weeks in view of the rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19.

A statement issued by the top court, which had started physical hearings from October 7, said the arrangement of the virtual proceedings shall continue for two weeks.

"It is hereby notified for the information of the members of the Bar, Party-in-person and all concerned that keeping in view the rising number of cases of Omicron variant (COVID-2019), the competent authority has been pleased to direct that modified standard operating procedure (SoP) notified on October 7, 2021 for physical hearing (with hybrid option) before courts will remain suspended for the present, and the hearings before the courts for a period of two weeks from and with effect from January 3, 2021 shall be through virtual mode only," stated the statement.

