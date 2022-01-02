STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SpiceJet flight takes off from Rajkot without ATC clearance, DGCA orders probe

The pilots of Rajkot-Delhi flight have been off-rostered pending an inquiry by the DGCA, a SpiceJet spokesperson said. The pilots of Rajkot-Delhi flight have b

Published: 02nd January 2022 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

SpiceJet plane (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A SpiceJet passenger flight took off from Gujarat's Rajkot without the mandatory clearance from the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) on December 30, following which aviation regulator DGCA has ordered a probe into the incident, officials said on Sunday.

The pilots of Rajkot-Delhi flight have been off-rostered pending an inquiry by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

The Rajkot-Delhi flight took off at around 9.30 am on December 30 and landed at the Delhi airport at 11.15 am, the officials said. An aircraft has to take multiple permissions from ATC before taking off from an airport.

It needs to take permission to push back from the aircraft stand. Then, it has to take permission before starting the engines. Then, it has to take permission to stand in the line up, and then a final permission is given for take off.

The pilots did not take requisite clearance from the ATC before taking off from the Rajkot airport on December 30, the officials noted. The DGCA is probing the December 30 incident to find out the reasons for this incident, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SpiceJet
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp