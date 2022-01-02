STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Suspected goat lifter lynched in Assam, two held

Prodip Choudhury, the officer in-charge (OC) of Dergaon Police Station, said no complaint was registered in the first 12 hours of the attack.

Published: 02nd January 2022 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

lynching, mob lynching

Image used for representational purpose. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By PTI

GOLAGHAT: A 45-year-old man was lynched by three persons in a remote village of Golaghat district on the suspicion that he had stolen a goat, a police officer said on Sunday.

Two persons have been detained in connection with the incident, which took place at Mamarani village in Dergaon police station area on Saturday night, reportedly in the presence of locals.

Prodip Choudhury, the officer in-charge (OC) of Dergaon Police Station, said no complaint was registered in the first 12 hours of the attack.

"The family members the victim, identified as Sanjay Das, visited the police station only a while ago. They have filed a complaint. We have just registered a case," Choudhury told PTI.

According to the police, Das was attacked by three persons, who resided in the same village as him.

He was first taken to Dergaon Civil Hospital following the attack, but doctors there referred him to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH).

The 45-year-old, however, succumbed to his injuries early on Sunday.

Two accused, who have been picked up by the police, are being interrogated to find out more details about the case.

"As per our information, a goat that belonged to one of the culprits went missing and Das was suspected to have stolen it. The goat owner along with his friends thrashed the victim, leading to his death," Chowdhury explained.

During the recently concluded Winter Session of Assam Assembly, the government had said it would discuss and consider a proposal to introduce a bill against mob lynching, in line with few other states.

On November 29, AASU leader Animesh Bhuyan was lynched by a mob following a heated argument over an accident in Jorhat city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mob Lynching Assam Lynching
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp