STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Vaishno Devi stampede probe panel asks general public to submit videos or record statements

Twelve people lost their lives and at least 16 others were injured in the stampede at the famous shrine in Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Saturday.

Published: 02nd January 2022 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

Vaishno devi shrine Stampede

Relatives search frantically for a missing devotee at Darshani Deodi of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine after the stampede on Saturday morning | Pti

By PTI

JAMMU: A high-powered committee, constituted to probe the stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, has appealed to the general public to share videos, if any, or record statements about the incident that took place on Saturday.

The public notice was issued by Jammu Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer, who is one of the members of the committee constituted by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to probe the incident.

Twelve people lost their lives and at least 16 others were injured in the stampede at the famous shrine in Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Saturday after a scuffle between two groups of pilgrims during the New Year rush.

"It is for the information of the general public that any person who desires to furnish any facts, statements, electronic evidence etc. regarding the incident (stampede) may share the same. Any person who desires to meet in person, may appear before the said inquiry committee in person between 11 am and 1 pm on January 5 in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, to furnish any statements/facts/evidence," the notice read.

The three-member inquiry panel headed by Principal Secretary (Home) Shaleen Kabra, with Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh as the other member, has been asked to submit its report within a week.

Meanwhile, the three members visited the shrine atop the Trikuta hills in Reasi district and were briefed by officers on the ground, officials said.

They said Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta accompanied the team.

Langer along with Singh had visited Katra on Saturday as well to take stock of the situation in the aftermath of the stampede and ensure that COVID-19 guidelines were strictly adhered to.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vaishno Devi shrine stampede jammu and kashmir stampede
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
4 new bullet train corridors likely soon taking a total to 12
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Covid-19+ influenza: Israel detects the first case of 'florona'
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
A change for good? Engineer, MBA among Bihar panchayat heads
‘O death, where is thy sting?’—Lessons from the pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp