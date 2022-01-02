STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vaishno Devi yatra continues post stampede, probe report to be submitted soon

After the stampede, the rescue operation was launched promptly by a joint team of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, the district administration, police and the CRPF.

Hindu devotees line up to start their trek towards the holy cave of Mata Vaishnav Devi shrine following a fatal crowd surge, in Katra. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Mata Vaishno Devi yatra is going on smoothly despite the early Saturday morning stampede that killed 12 people and left several others injured, an official spokesperson said, adding that about 27,000 pilgrims offered prayers at the cave shrine during the day.

After the stampede, the rescue operation was launched promptly by a joint team of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, the district administration, police and the CRPF, the government spokesman said in a statement, adding "the situation was brought under control within a span of five minutes".

"The yatra is continuing smoothly, with approximately 27,000 pilgrims having done darshan at the holy shrine today (Saturday)," the spokesman said.

He said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the chairperson of the shrine board, has been personally monitoring the whole situation since early morning and also visited the Super-Specialty Hospital, Kakryal, and enquired about the health of theinjured pilgrims and interacted with them.

He also directed the officials to ensure that the ex gratia amount of Rs 10 lakhs for the deceased and Rs 2 lakhs for the injured, already announced by the government, should be released in favour of the legal heirs on priority in a hassle free manner, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the members of the inquiry committee constituted probe the incident visited the site of the occurrence at Bhawan this evening and took a first-hand account.

The officers interacted with the Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB, Deputy Commissioner Reasi, SP Katra, Commanding Officer CRPF, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Bhawan and other officials and also scrutinized the video footage, the spokesman said.

He said the committee mentioned that further details are being sought after which any conclusive findings can be drawn.

However, prima facie it appears that some kind of minor scuffle between few pilgrims may have led to the stampede near Gate no.3, where the pathway has a steep gradient, the spokesman said.

He said the ADGP and Divisional Commissioner lauded the efforts of the field teams of Shrine Board, district administration, Police and CRPF, who were manning the Bhawan area, for their prompt action and bringing the situation immediately under control, thereby averting any further loss.

The three-member panel set up to probe the stampede has been asked to submit its report to the Jammu and Kashmir government within a week, according to an official order issued on Saturday.

The committee headed by the principal secretary (home) was constituted by the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

In an order issued this evening on behalf of the J&K government, General Administration Department Principal Secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said the high-level panel has been constituted to ascertain the reasons behind the tragic incident.

The other two members of the committee are Jammu Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer and Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh.

"The Committee shall examine in detail the causes/reasons behind the incident (stampede) and point out the lapses and fix the responsibility thereof," the order said.

It said the committee would submit its report within a week's time to the government and also suggest appropriate standard

Vaishno Devi Vaishno Devi Shrine Board
