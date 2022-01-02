Vice President commends Lakshadweep for developing tourism in tandem with environmental protection

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Lakshadweep administration and the residents got a pat on the back from the Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu who praised their efforts to practice responsible tourism. He commended the administration for continuously striving to keep the coastal environment intact along with tourism development.

In an FB post, the VP said, "I especially appreciate the contribution of locals of Lakshadeep in keeping these islands clean and clean. I was told that Lakshadweep is rapidly moving towards the target of a hundred percent green energy in the next two years. I congratulate the administration here for their commitment to the protection of the environment." He wrote about the gentle beauty of Lakshadweep.

"The island's natural elegance makes it an attraction for tourists. The Union Territory of Lakshadweep has thoughtfully adopted the midway between tourism development and environmental protection. Other tourist destinations should also follow the experience of Lakshadweep and encourage environmental tourism. I would also urge tourists to be sensitive to the happiness and environment of local citizens while travelling."

Naidu was on a three-day visit to attend various events at Androth, Kadmat and Agatti islands in Lakshadweep over two days. "For the last two days, my mind has been overwhelmed with an unseen, captivating beauty of India: the amazing island of Lakshadweep!" he wrote. The VP welcomed the New Year at the islands.

"On my three-day official tour, I stayed at the breathtaking island of Bangaram. I was amazed by the most bio-lighted bay that shines as it gets dark. The blue light appears on some edges due to biological elements found in the water," wrote the VP. He expressed his worry over the natural calamities that climate change has wrought.

"We all know that climate change is a reality and the side effects of global warming are now visible. Rising seawater levels, an increasing number of storms and hurricanes, flooding and erosion of coastal areas, are all threatening the islanders worldwide. It would be a big injustice that these small islands have to suffer the carelessness of big countries," said the VP. "Due to specific geographical conditions, the education sector in Lakshadweep has to face a lot of challenges. I am satisfied that despite these difficulties, Lakshadweep's literacy rate is one of the highest in the country," wrote Naidu.





