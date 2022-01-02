STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visits Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant 

The Indian Navy made a detailed presentation about the vessel and its capabilities. VP visited the Hanger Deck and the flight deck of the vessel.

Published: 02nd January 2022 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 06:21 PM

Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu and State Minister for Industries P Rajeeve at Cochin Shipyard on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday visited the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant, which is being constructed at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL). 

Naidu visited the IAC Vikrant when he returned to Kochi from Lakshadweep on Sunday. He was accorded a warm reception at the Kochi naval Airport. He reached the city on a special carrier of the Air Force. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Kochi Mayor M Anil Kumar and  Minister for Industries P Rajeeve welcomed him at the naval airport. 

The Vice President was given a detailed brief about the IAC Vikrant by Madhu S Nair, Chairman and Managing Director of CSL. Nair explained the yard’s capabilities and strengths and its contributions in developing indigenous technologies and creating world-class capabilities. 

The Indian Navy made a detailed presentation about the vessel and its capabilities. VP visited the Hanger Deck and the flight deck of the vessel.

The  Vice President was accompanied by Governor Khan,  Minister Rajeeve, and Rear Admiral Antony George, The Chief of Staff of Southern Naval Command.

The Vice President, after attending various functions in Kochi and Kottayam on Sunday and Monday, will leave for Delhi on Tuesday morning.

