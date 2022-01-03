75 more doctors of Bihar's NMCH test Covid-positive as State records 352 fresh cases in 24 hours

By Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar recorded 352 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Monday. Shockingly, 75 of them are junior doctors of the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) in Patna. The total number of active cases in Bihar has risen to 1,074.

Patna topped the chart with 142 cases followed by Gaya (110), Munger (13) and Lakhisarai (07). The total number of active cases in the state has gone up to 1,074. The director of India Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (AIGMS) Dr. Sunil Kumar has also tested positive.

Amid reports of positive cases mounting rapidly in the state, genome sequencing has started at the IGIMS. Besides, the process of vaccination for youngsters in the age group of 15-18 years has also been initiated.

Health minister Mangal Pandey said there were around 80 lakh people between 15 and 18 years in Bihar who will be vaccinated by the end of January 31, 2022. So far 10 crore people have been vaccinated. In addition, the booster dose for people above 60 years will start from January 10.

The health minister appealed to people to strictly follow the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government to check spread of the virus.

The situation in the state can be gauged from the fact that there were only 77 cases of Covid19 infection in the state on December 20, 2021. However, the number went to 352 in four days, setting alarm bells ringing. Meanwhile, the mask checking drive has been intensified across the state.