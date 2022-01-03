STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Apna Dal (S) suspends MLA R K Verma for anti-party activities

Apna Dal (S) national spokesperson Rajesh Patel said the decision was taken by the disciplinary committee of the party and is effective immediately.

Published: 03rd January 2022 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Suspended

For representational purposes

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Apna Dal (S) on Monday suspended party MLA R K Verma from its primary membership on charges of anti-party activities.

In a statement issued here, Apna Dal (S) national spokesperson Rajesh Patel said the decision was taken by the disciplinary committee of the party and is effective immediately.

The Apna Dal (S) is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in the state.

The party's national president, Anupriya Patel, is a minister of state in the central government.

It has nine MLAs in Uttar Pradesh.

Verma won the assembly election in 2017 for the second time on a party ticket.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rk Verma apna dal
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp