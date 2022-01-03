STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
At 1,259, Gujarat sees highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases after seven months; three die

With 7.46 lakh people getting jabbed on Monday, the total number of doses administered so far in Gujarat crossed the 9-crore mark to reach 9.04 crore, the department said.

A health worker takes swab sample for COVID-19 test, amid concern over rising Omicron cases

A health worker takes swab sample for COVID-19 test, amid concern over rising Omicron cases (File photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat on Monday reported 1,259 new coronavirus positive cases, the highest single-day rise after the last seven months, taking the total number of infections to 8,35,028, the state health department said.

On June 2 last year Gujarat had reported 1,333 cases.

With three more patients succumbing to the coronavirus infection, the death toll in Gujarat rose to 10,123.

A total of 151 patients were discharged during the day, which raised the number of recoveries in Gujarat so far to 8,19,047, leaving the state with 5,858 active cases, the department said.

Ahmedabad city alone reported 631 new cases while the rural part of the Ahmedabad district added 13 infections.

Among other districts, Surat logged 231 cases, Vadodara 75, Rajkot 61, and Valsad 40.

Of the three fresh COVID-19 fatalities, two were reported from Jamnagar and one from Navsari, the release said.

In the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, no new COVID-19 case was reported on Monday.

The UT has so far reported 10,672 cases.

A total of 10,659 patients have recovered so far and four died, leaving the UT with seven active cases, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,35,028, new cases 1,259, death toll 10,123, discharged 8,19,047, active cases 5,858, people tested so far - figures not released.

