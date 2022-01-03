STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP using central agencies to trigger defections ahead of polls: Sidhu

Addressing a rally organised by local MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, Sidhu said rival political leaders are being asked to either join the BJP or be put behind bars.

Published: 03rd January 2022 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PHAGWARA: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday alleged that the BJP is using central agencies to arm-twist and browbeat political opponents, and trigger defections.

Addressing a rally organised by local MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, Sidhu said rival political leaders are being asked to either join the BJP or be put behind bars.

The BJP resorted to "bad politics of vote polarisation and using the Enforcement Directorate and other agencies for browbeating opponents to trigger defections", he said.

Taking a dig at the BJP for opening its office in Jalandhar, Sidhu said a party which was not seen in the state for five years has now opened its office just to "arm-twist opponents".

"The opening of the BJP office meant that either 'aa jao sadey daftar Jalandhar, nahi ta kar diyange jail de andar' (either join us or be behind bars)," said Sidhu.

He alleged the BJP is playing "dirty games of creating terror among its opponents".

Truthful people will remain undeterred by such "tricks" of the BJP, he said.

Sidhu said the upcoming Assembly polls in the state are for the next generation and saving Punjab from the mafia.

"If you want to save Punjab and the next generation, then vote for us but if you want to make Punjab unlivable, then you can vote for thieves and the mafia," he said.

"The polls are a big opportunity for choosing between goodness and the mafia, truth and falsehood," he said.

He spoke against his political rivals for offering "lollipops" and making false promises.

Sidhu said he gives his word that his 13-point programme is meant for the welfare of the poor.

"I promise that I will quit politics if five lakh jobs were not given to skilled or unskilled urban labour under his model," he said.

"I am not with the politics of lollipops but for bettering lives of Punjabis," he said, stressing that his model is pro-poor and pro-farmer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navjot Singh Sidhu BJP Congress Punjab Elections Punjab Elections 2022 Punjab Polls 2022 Punjab Polls
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
4 new bullet train corridors likely soon taking a total to 12
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Covid-19+ influenza: Israel detects the first case of 'florona'
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
A change for good? Engineer, MBA among Bihar panchayat heads
‘O death, where is thy sting?’—Lessons from the pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp