Centre denies expired vaccines are administered under its national Covid-19 vaccination programme.

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday denied that expired vaccines are being administered in India under its national Covid-19 vaccination programme.

A statement issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare noted that there have been some media reports alleging that expired vaccines are being administered in India under its national Covid-19 vaccination programme. "This is false and misleading and based on incomplete information," the statement said.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on October 25, 2021, in response to M/s Bharat Biotech International Limited’s letter no: BBIL/RA/21/567 has approved the extension of shelf life of Covaxin (Whole Virion, Inactivated Coronavirus Vaccine) from 9 months to 12 months. Similarly, the shelf life of Covishield has been extended by the National Regulator from 6 months to 9 months on 22nd February 2021.

"The shelf life of vaccines is extended by the National Regulator based on comprehensive analysis and examination of stability study data furnished by the vaccine manufacturers," the statement claimed.

India on Monday started vaccinating children aged 15 to 18 against the coronavirus, even as the country recorded 33,750 new Covid-19 cases and 123 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra with 510 cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 has the highest number of new variant cases in the country. Delhi has the second highest of 351 cases followed by Kerala with 156 cases, Gujarat 136, Tamil Nadu, 121 and Rajasthan 120.