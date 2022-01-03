Chhattisgarh health minister infected with coronavirus for the second time

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Sunday announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, the second time he was getting infected, the earlier instance being in March last year.

"On seeing the symptoms of corona infection, I got my COVID-19 test in Raipur this evening in which I was tested positive for the Coronavirus. Right now I am fine and I am taking treatment by staying in home isolation following the instructions of the doctors," Singh Deo tweeted.

"I request all those who came in contact with me in the last 14 days to get themselves tested and stay in home isolation. I would also appeal people to strictly follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour," he said.

The state on Sunday reported 290 fresh coronavirus infections, a steady climb in the daily tally after the 100-mark was breached last week, taking the caseload to 10,08,756, an official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 13,601.

The total number of reveries in Chhattisgarh increased to 9,93,882 after 7 people were discharged from hospitals and 27 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 1,273 active cases, he said.

"Raipur recorded 90 cases, followed by 52 in Bilaspur, 40 in Korba, 37 in Raigarh and 33 in Durg respectively. No fresh cases were reported in 12 districts. With 15,978 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,49,76,295," the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,08,756, New cases 290, Death toll 13,601, Recovered 9,93,882, Active cases 1273, today tests 15,978, Total tests 1,49,76,295.