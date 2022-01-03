STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress targets PM after Meghalaya governor's 'arrogant' remark about him

Malik claimed in the video that Modi was not ready to accept that the farmers who were protesting against three agriculture laws of the Centre last year died due to him.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "arrogant", senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge asked on Monday whether Malik's remarks were true.

Kharge also shared a video clip on Twitter of Malik from a function at Charkhi Dadri in Haryana, where he is saying that when he went to meet the prime minister on the issue of farmers, the latter was "arrogant" and had a fight with him within five minutes.

Malik claimed in the video that Modi was not ready to accept that the farmers who were protesting against three agriculture laws of the Centre last year died due to him and instead, asked him to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Meghalaya's Governor Sri. Satya Pal Malik is on record saying PM was 'arrogant' on the issue of Farmers and Home Minister Amit Shah called the PM as 'mad'. Constitutional authorities speaking about each other with such contempt!" Kharge wrote on Twitter.

"Narendra Modi ji is this true?" the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha asked.

Malik is also heard saying in the video clip that when he met Shah, the latter told him that "people have clouded his (Modi's) vision" and he should keep meeting the prime minister.

The Congress also shared Malik's comments on its Twitter handle and alleged that it was due to Modi's arrogance that so many farmers died.

