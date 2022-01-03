STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19: Centre orders suspension of biometric attendance at all government offices

Mumbai has shut schools for classes 1 to 9 till January 31.

A worker demarcates the Omicron ward inside a dedicated Covid-19 facility at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: The country on Monday recorded 33,750 new Covid-19 cases and 123 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra with 510 cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 has the highest number of new variant cases in the country. Delhi has the second-highest of 351 cases followed by Kerala with 156 cases, Gujarat 136, Tamil Nadu, 121, and Rajasthan 120.

Meanwhile, in view of the rising Covid-19 cases, the Centre has ordered suspension of biometric attendance at all government offices. Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh Tweeted that, "Keeping in view the rise in #COVID cases in the last few days, the BIOMETRIC ATTENDANCE for govt officials and employees is being suspended with immediate effect, till further orders. 
Under leadership of PM Sh @NarendraModi, this decision has been taken in the interest of safety and health of the govt employees," he further added.

Meanwhile, at least 38 CoBRA (COmmando Battalion for Resolute Action) commandos tested positive for Covid-19 in Chhattisgarh's Sukma.

Kerala on Monday reported 2,560 cases and 30 deaths.

India on Monday started vaccinating children aged 15 to 18 against the coronavirus.

