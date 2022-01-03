STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gehlot gung-ho about Rajasthan Summit as state gets investments worth over Rs 5 lakh crore

Published: 03rd January 2022 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPURI:  The Ashok Gehlot government is going all out with its preparation for the Invest Rajasthan Summit to be held on January 24 and 25.

The government has managed to attract investment commitments worth over Rs 5 lakh crore.

The Gehlot government hopes that the investment will provide employment to over 3 lakh people in the near future. 

Ministers and officials have already conducted seven roadshows to attract investors.

The maximum commitment of Rs 1.95 lakh crore came from Mumbai, followed by Rs 1.06 lakh crore from Ahmedabad. Commitment of Rs 45,932 crore was received from Dubai.

Proposals have been received in areas like logistics, ceramics, stone, real estate, petroleum, agriculture and food processing, e-waste recycling, medicine, IT, tourism, among others.  

Companies like Adani, Greenkey, JSW Energy, Renew Power, Torrent, JK Cement, Okaya are among those interested in projects.

But it remains to be seen how much actual investment follows after commitments are made in the summit. During the erstwhile BJP rule, only 15 per cent of the promised investments worked out on the ground while work is on in only 22 per cent of the projects.

The government argued that the MoUs were done in haste earlier. This time, apart from MoUs, the government is also doing LOIs. MoUs are done only with companies that have land and LoIs (Letters of Intent) are obtained from those who want land.
 

