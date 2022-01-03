STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Goa: 66 of 2,000 people on board cruise ship test Covid-19 positive

Officials had instructed that no one should disembark from the ship till the result of the RT-PCR tests was declared. The liner is anchored close to Mormugao Port Trust cruise terminal.

Published: 03rd January 2022 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

A BMC health worker observes a swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: As many as 66 of the over 2,000 people on board the Cordelia cruise ship, which came to Goa from Mumbai, have tested positive for Covid-19, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday.

The cruise liner, where the NCB busted a high-profile rave party in October last year, was carrying hordes of New Year revellers.

A medical team in PPE kits came on board to conduct RT-PCR tests of the passengers and crew members, and the sample testing process continued till Monday afternoon.

The testing of those on board the vessel was necessitated after a crew member was found infected with the coronavirus on Sunday, an official said.

Officials had instructed that no one should disembark from the ship till the result of the RT-PCR tests was declared. The liner is anchored close to Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) cruise terminal.

In the afternoon, Rane tweeted, "Out of 2000 samples tested from Cordelia cruise ship, 66 passengers tested positive for #COVID19. Respective collectors and MPT staff have been informed. The authorities will decide whether to allow disembarking of passengers from the ship."

The ship, operated by a private firm, had arrived at Mormugao Port Trust in Goa on Sunday.

A day ago, Goa had reported 388 new Covid-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 1,81,570, while one death raised the toll to 3,523, as per official data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Coronavirus Goa Omicron
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp