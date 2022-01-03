STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government should give MSP legal framework: Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik

The farmers' agitation has only been suspended, and if there is any injustice, it will start again, he told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri.

Published: 03rd January 2022 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday said the Centre will have to work with honesty to withdraw cases registered against farmers during the agri laws protest and give a legal framework to MSP for crops.

The farmers' agitation has only been suspended, and if there is any injustice, it will start again, he told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri where he was honoured by the Phogat Khap.

"The government will have to work with honesty to withdraw the cases against the farmers and give a legal framework (guarantee) on MSP. This is the government's responsibility," he said in response to a question.

"But if the government thinks the agitation has ended, it is not so. It has only been suspended. If there is injustice or if there are any excesses with farmers, then the stir will start again," he added.

Taking advantage of the opportunity after the farm laws have been repealed, farmers should get decisions made in their favour such as a legal framework for MSP, Malik said.

On his remark that he was not scared of being asked to step down from his post, Malik said, "I am always with farmers."

Appointed governor -- in Jammu and Kashmir and Goa, before being posted to Meghalaya -- during Narendra Modi's term as prime minister, Malik has been taking swipes at the government.

On the loss of lives in a landslide at the Dadam mining site in Bhiwani, Malik said, "I am saddened by the deaths and injuries to people in the incident."

There have been several instances of rules being violated in mining operations, he said, adding, "The incident should be probed, and if anyone is found guilty of any violation, action should be taken."

TAGS
Satya Pal Malik BJP Farmers Protests Farm Laws MSP
