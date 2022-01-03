guwahati  Diary

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

Book lovers rejoice, Assam Book Fair begins

Book lovers are ecstatic, thanks to Assam Book Fair being held in the city. Organised by the Publication Board Assam and All Assam Publishers and Booksellers Association, the fair was inaugurated by education minister Ranoj Pegu on December 29. He expressed happiness that people are reading books. On the second day, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was among the visitors. Apart from buying some books, he interacted with the visitors, particularly students. Sonowal insisted that the youth must make reading books a daily habit. The fair will continue till January 9.

Dy speaker to give up security over CM’s clarion call

Responding to the call of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Deputy Speaker Numal Momin announced that he would forgo Personal Security Officers (PSOs). He said his decision was a “personal choice”. He claimed there were no security threats in Assam. Earlier, the presidents of BJP’s two district units had given up PSOs. In a message against VIP culture, Sarma had recently called upon the BJP leaders to give up PSOs. “Why do we need PSOs? I can stoutly say that there is no threat to the life of any BJP member,” he said, adding that keeping PSOs was a Congress ‘culture’. However, the chief minister called on state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita to take a decision on party leaders forgoing VIP culture. In response, the party state president recently said a step would be taken in this regard soon.

Assam gets first woman Inspector General

Violet Baruah (in pic) has become the first woman Inspector General of Assam Police. Prior to this promotion, she was serving as Deputy Inspector General in Kokrajhar district. A recipient of the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service, the officer has worked as Superintendent of Police in four districts and in the Crime Investigation Department. She joined the Assam Police Services in 1992 and was nominated to IPS in 2004. Baruah asserted she had never spurned any task or posting. She said that was the reason why she spent most of her life in the police service outside Guwahati.

IIT-Guwahati excels overall in 2021-22

The last year was fabulous for IIT-Guwahati. Overcoming the challenges posed by the pandemic, it showed multifaceted progress. The highlights include breakthrough in research and innovation, initiation of major new schools and centres as well as courses in line with the NEP. Institute researchers also developed a technology to provide drinking water free of contaminants like iron, arsenic, fluoride, etc, with the help of various prototype units and innovative technology. Several such units have been installed in Assam and other northeast states. The institute also received 179 PPOs in 2021-22, which is highest in last three academic years.

